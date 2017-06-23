Maruti’s share in mini segment at yearly high

Kwid volumes stood at only 7k units in May-17, down from an average of 9.1k units in FY17. On the other hand, the Alto reported volumes of 23.6k units (nine-month high), up 19% y-o-y. (Reuters)

Kwid volumes stood at only 7k units in May-17, down from an average of 9.1k units in FY17. On the other hand, the Alto reported volumes of 23.6k units (nine-month high), up 19% y-o-y. Maruti’s share in the mini segment is at a yearly high of ~74%. Baleno volumes increased 46% y-o-y to14.6k units in May-17. The Grand i10 and i20 reported volumes of 13k units (up ~8% y-o-y) and 10.7k (up ~2% y-o-y) units, respectively. The Celerio reported volumes of6.1k units (nine-month low) in May, down 17% y-o-y. The Tiago continued to report strong volumes at 4.9k units, up 49% y-o-y. Ignis volumes stood at 4.5k units in May (its fifth month since launch) v/s average of 4.8k units in FY17.

The new Dzire reported volumes of only 9k units as May included only part of wholesale volumes. The Tigor reported 2.3k units in its third month. Due to competition from the new Dzire,volumes of peers like the Amaze (1.3k units), Xcent (3.8k units) and Zest (1.4k units)declined 6%, 19% & 13%, respectively, in May.

The Ciaz reported volumes of 4.7k units, down 9% y-o-y, due to the transition to the Nexa channel, while Honda City volumes were at 4k units. The Brezza reported highest volumes at 12.4k units, as against an average of 9k units in FY17, while the Creta reported volumes of 8.4k units. The KUV100 continues to struggle at 2k units,whereas the TUV300 is stable at ~2.3k units. The Ertiga reported volumes at 7.1k units (44-month high), while Bolero volumes stood at 6k units, as against an average of4.7k units in FY17. Ford EcoSport volumes were consistent at ~3.5k units. The HondaWR-V reported volumes of 2.8k units in its third month of launch. In the UV-1segment, Maruti’s market share is at ~45%, as against average of 38% in FY17,while MM’s share was at ~22%, as against ~25% in FY17.

The Scorpio reported volumes of 4.7k units, against an average of 4.1k units in FY17; XUV500 volumes were at2.1k units, against average of 2.2k units in FY17.

MM is gradually gaining ground in its bread & butter models. The Hexa reported paltry volumes of 727 units in its fifth month since launch. The Innova reported volumes of 5.6k units, down 22% y-o-y. In this segment, MM is the leader with ~54% market share, as against 44% in FY17.

Maruti’s market share in the PV segment was at ~52%, as against 47.4% in FY17. Hyundai maintained its share at ~27%, followed by MM(~8%) and Tata Motors (~5%).