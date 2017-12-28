Maruti Suzuki to set up 12 automated driving test centres in Delhi

A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between the department of transport, NCT of Delhi, and Maruti.

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) on Wednesday entered into an agreement with the Delhi government to set up state-of-the-art automated driving test centres across 12 locations in the capital. A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between the department of transport, NCT of Delhi, and Maruti. Under the MoA, Maruti will set up automated driving test centres comprising scientifically-laid driving test tracks, high-definition cameras and an integrated IT system, as approved by the department of transport.

While Maruti Suzuki will set up the centres and maintain them for three years, the department will conduct the tests and issue driving licences to eligible applicants. These driving test centres, Maruti added, will use video analytics technology and cameras will be set-up around the track and inside the car, making the testing process fool-proof, transparent and efficient, and helping eliminate the chances of human discretion. “The video analytics technology will help check driving skills of applicants. Currently, this assessment is done manually,” Maruti said in a statement.

Maruti will invest Rs15 crore in the initiative. The centres will be set up in phases, and handed over to the transport department. “The commissioning of the centres and their operation will be decided by the department,” Maruti added.

Maruti currently provides driving training through its network of 430 Maruti Driving Schools, operated in partnership with dealers across India. It also manages six Institutes of Driving & Traffic Research in partnership with state governments. These schools, Maruti added, use driving simulators and employ trained instructors to impart training based on a theory-cum-practical curriculum.