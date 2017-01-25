  3. Maruti Suzuki Q3 net at Rs 1,745 crore rises 47% on-year as premium car sales, cost cuts help

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s fiscal third quarter net profit rose by over 47% on-year to Rs 1,744.5 crore, helped by higher sales of premium vehicles, cost cutting and non-operating income.

By: | Updated: January 25, 2017 1:38 PM
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's fiscal third quarter net profit rose by over 47% on-year to Rs 1,744.5 crore

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s fiscal third quarter net profit rose by over 47% on-year to Rs 1,744.5 crore, helped by higher sales of premium vehicles, cost cutting and non-operating income. The rise was broadly in line with street expectations. A Reuters poll had projected the automaker’s Oct-Dec net to be at Rs 1,747 crore.

The company’s total income from operations rose by over 13% on-year to Rs 19,173 crore in Oct-Dec, it said.

Higher premium segment sales, lower marketing costs, cut in costs and non-operating income lifted profit after tax.

Maruti Suzuki said its EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 2,489 crore, while the EBITDA margin was at 14.8%, both the metrics falling short of CNBC TV18’s and ET Now’s separate consensus analyst estimates.

Its domestic sales volume grew 3.9%, while exports fell 1.4%.

Maruti Suzuki has seen good growth momentum in its premium segment cars including Baleno, Vitara Brezza and Ciaz in the recent past.

