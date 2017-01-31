Maruti Suzuki gets ‘Buy’ rating, Edelweiss puts target price at Rs 6,935

Maruti Suzuki’s revenue, at Rs 169 billion (up 12% y-o-y), came in line with Street’s estimate. (Reuters)

Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) Q3FY17 EBITDA at Rs 25 billion (up 16% y-o-y) came 4% below Street’s estimate due to gross margin miss. Demand normalising post demonetisation with similar growth in urban and rural demand; large part of commodity pressure already factored in; FY17 capex target at Rs 35 billion, of which Rs 18 billion will be for new product development; and Ignis has received strong response with waiting list of 8-10 weeks.

MSIL’s revenue, at Rs 169 billion (up 12% y-o-y), came in line with Street’s estimate. Average vehicle realisation stood at Rs 429K, up 9% y-0-yand 2%q-o-q, led by improved product mix. However, gross margin surprised negatively at 30.8%, down 150bps q-o-q, due to higher commodity costs and higher-than-expected q-o-q jump in discounts. Adjusted PAT at Rs 17.4 billion, up 48%y-o-y, came 3% below Street’s estimate.

We introduce FY19 estimates—volume growth of 11.3% and core EPS at Rs 268, up 15% y-o-y. Long wait list for key products, superior franchise and solid financials (9% FCF to sales, RoE of ~24% in FY19E) improve MSIL’s visibility and help sustain premium valuations. Volume growth could surprise on the upside, but for capacity constraints. Hence, we upgrade to ‘buy/SO’ from ‘hold/SP’ and value the stock at 21x FY19E core EPS and assign cash/share of R1,316 to arrive at target price of Rs 6,935. At CMP, the stock trades at FY18/19E PER of 19/17x.