Maruti Suzuki enhances its Maruti Care mobile app

Maruti Care, the service app by Maruti Suzuki, is in a new avatar. According to the company, the app will “take the customer convenience to the next level with its many new features.” Customers, for example, can now get easy on-click service booking for their cars and check the status of their vehicle being serviced from the comfort of their home or workplace. Customers also have the option of paying the bills digitally through an integrated payment solution which facilitates them with secured transaction from anywhere. Through this app, customers can avail GPS-enabled emergency on-road assistance using their smartphone. Partho Banerjee, executive vice-president (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said that with rising customer expectations, it is crucial to enhance overall service experience. He added that customers expect to be treated with utmost care for their service requirements and the definition of convenience for new-age customers covers addressing their service-related needs through seamless digital integration.

“With customer convenience and care in mind, we have come up with the enhanced version of the ‘Maruti Care App’ which continues our transformation journey. With the new version, we are taking a step forward in delivering our commitment of seamless online and offline integration for our service experience. The new interface and unique features will build on to the customer delight. We aim to strengthen our pillars of reliability and transparency, and strengthen the relationship with customers,” Banerjee said.

The app is available on iOS and Android platforms. Its key features include service due reminders, finding nearest Maruti authorised service centres, booking service, tracking status of the car while it is being serviced, making digital payments, availing on-road service assistance, driving and maintenance tips, approximate cost of maintenance based on past expense records, and more.