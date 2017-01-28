Maruti hikes car prices by up to Rs 8,014

This new prices will come into effect from January 27. In the recently announced quarterly results, the New Delhi based car maker witnessed 27% and 23% y-o-y increase in commodity and employee costs. (Reuters)

The country’s largest car maker by volumes Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced hike in prices of its offerings across segments ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 8,014 (Ex-Showroom – Delhi). The company attributed this to the increasing commodity, transportation and administrative costs. This new prices will come into effect from January 27. In the recently announced quarterly results, the New Delhi based car maker witnessed 27% and 23% y-o-y increase in commodity and employee costs. Excise duty during the quarter also increased by almost 19% y-o-y So it was expected that Maruti would pass on a portion of these expenses to the consumers.

After Maruti, other passenger vehicle manufacturers are also expected to increase prices of the products cutting across segments in the days to come.