Maruti chief Kenichi Ayukawa’s salary up 6% at Rs 4.2 cr in 2016-17

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa took home a total remuneration of Rs 4.2 crore in 2016-17, an increase of 6.32 per cent from the previous fiscal.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2017 10:13 AM
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa took home a total remuneration of Rs 4.2 crore in 2016-17, increase of 6.32 per cent from the previous fiscal. According to the company’s Annual Report 2016-17, Ayukawa’s total remuneration during the year was at Rs 4,20,67,808, which also included a performance-linked bonus of Rs 1,50,39,000. In 2015-16, Ayukawa’s remuneration was Rs 3,95,44,573 which included performance-linked bonus of Rs 1,27,45,000. One of the important faces of the company, its Chairman R C Bhargava received a total remuneration of Rs 99 lakh in FY17, out of which Rs 91.5 lakh was commission and Rs 7.5 lakh was fee for attending board and committee meetings. In 2015-16, his total remuneration was at Rs 87.5 lakh inclusive of Rs 77.5 lakh as commission and Rs 10 lakh as fee for attending board/committee meetings. MSI’s parent Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC) Chairman Osamu Suzuki, who is a non-executive director in the Indian firm, received Rs 4 lakh during the year for attending board and committee meetings, which was also the same in 2015-16. Similarly, SMC President Toshihiro Suzuki, who is a also non-executive director in MSI, received Rs 6 lakh for attending board and committee meetings. In the preceding fiscal, he had received Rs 4 lakh for the same.

Former MSI Joint Managing Director Toshiaki Hasuike, who ceased to be a whole-time director on November 19, 2016 but continues as a non-executive director of the company, received a total remuneration of Rs 2.35 crore our of which Rs 82 lakh was performance-linked bonus in 2016-17. He had drawn Rs 3.41 crore, which included performance- linked bonus of Rs 1.08 crore in 2015-16.

