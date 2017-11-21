Manny Macheda to replace Bob Bechek as Global Head of Bain and Company

Manny Macheda (Website)

Bain and Company on Tuesday announced Manny Maceda as their new Worldwide Managing Director. Macheda will resume the post from March 1, 2018, and will succeed Bob Bechek who is currently serving his second three-year term as global head of the firm. The 54-year-old Macheda has led the Bain and company to a strong business momentum and helped the firm cap a six-year period of growth in double-digit, investment and evolution for the future. He is a member of the firm’s Board of Directors and has run Bain’s Full Potential Transformation practice, an effort to alter the financial, operational and strategic trajectory of the business with a stated goal of producing game-changing results. Macheda also served as the chairman of Bain’s Asia-Pacific region and a global leader in the Performance Improvement practice and the Reengineering practice.

His predecessor and current global head of the firm Bob Bechek praised Macheda and said,“At Bain’s core is our focus on helping clients achieve their full potential. For more than a quarter-century, Manny has been leading our transformation work, shaping the way we partner with companies to change the trajectory of their businesses while delivering tangible and far-reaching results that last,” said Bechek. “As one of our most accomplished client practitioners and a true culture-carrier, Manny will build on our current momentum, fulfilling our mission to help our clients achieve such high levels of impact that together we set new standards of excellence in our respective industries,” he added.

Manny as, he is fondly called, also headed Bain’s global recruiting program and has been the mastermind of many of Bain’s partner training program. The company in its statement said that Macheda’s wide experience and knowledge of developing markets helped him get selected for the firm’s Management, Nominating and Global Operating Committees.

The new global head of Bain holds a Master of Science in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management. Maceda graduated magna cum laude in Chemical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. Notably, Bain and Company is one of the world’s three largest strategy consulting firms by revenue along with McKinsey and Boston Consulting.