Making a case

Continental Tyres’ #ContiQuiz: Continental Tyres was the official tyre sponsor at UEFA EURO 2016. The brand ran a campaign across the UK which encouraged people to participate in a fan prediction quiz. The answers were reflected in the OOH digital billboard, which also displayed real-time match data. The campaign mainly ran across railway stations and sports bars across the UK.

Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes, in 2016, to promote the Active Blind Spot Assist feature available in its E-Class models, launched an OOH campaign which projected a hologram between two OOH panels. The campaign, which ran in Germany, was to highlight the dangers of a blind spot.

Jaguar #FeelWimbledon: Jaguar’s 2016 #FeelWimbledon campaign looked to bring the Wimbledon experience closer to the commuting public. Installations at the UK’s Waterloo station and other large format OOH sites saw live updates from matches, latest weather updates and fastest serve data being displayed.

Guardians of the Galaxy (GoTG): To promote the second installment of the GoTG franchise, three bus shelters in Madrid were modified for the promotion. The OOH installations allowed the public to plug in their headphones into a built-in panel, thus allowing them to listen to the original tracks from the movie while they waited for their bus.