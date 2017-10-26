Makemytrip India gets $24.6 mn fund infusion from Mauritius based parent

According to the filings, MakeMyTrip India raised around Rs 64.35 crore by allotting 6,43,575 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the holding company at a premium of Rs 790 per share. (Reuters)

Mauritius-based online travel firm MakeMyTrip has infused about $24.6 million (Rs 160.5 crore) into its India business in the last two months, documents filed recently with Registrar of Companies (RoC) stated. According to the filings, MakeMyTrip India raised around Rs 64.35 crore by allotting 6,43,575 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the holding company at a premium of Rs 790 per share and another Rs 96.18 crore by allocating 12,02,313 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 990 per piece to the Nasdaq listed parent.