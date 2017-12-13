Mahindra World City Jaipur attracts Rs 3325 crore from 78 firms

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd today said its industrial township in Jaipur has attracted investment of Rs 3,325 crore from 78 companies from India and overseas. (Reuters)

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd today said its industrial township in Jaipur has attracted investment of Rs 3,325 crore from 78 companies from India and overseas. Mahindra World City (MWC) Jaipur has added 10 customers in the last one year, generating about Rs 500 crore investment, the Mahindra group’s realty firm said in a statement. Mahindra World City Jaipur Ltd is a joint venture between Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO). The ten companies signed in last one year comprise a combination of new clients and business diversification by existing customers, and are expected to create employment for more than 1,600 persons when fully operational.

“With strategic connectivity, a progressive policy environment, competitive operating costs and good availability of trained manpower, Rajasthan is today one of India’s most favoured business destinations,” said Sanjay Srivastava, Business Head, Mahindra World City, Jaipur. He said this industrial township remains committed to driving economic growth of the state. The new companies that have been signed up represent a variety of sectors, ranging from IT/ITeS, manufacturing and warehousing, to skill development. Established in 2006, MWC Jaipur has created employment for more than 29,000 persons (direct and indirect) and generated cumulative exports worth Rs 6,400 crore so far.

The companies that have signed up at MWC Jaipur range include Ball Corporation, Deutsche Bank, Gravita, Infosys, Jaipur Crafts, JCB, KnitPro International, Laxmi Ideal, Manu Yantralaya, Metlife, Mahindra Group, Perto, Poly Medicure and TTK Healthcare, among others, the statement said. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the USD 19 billion Mahindra Group. The company's development footprint spans 22.93 million sq ft of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities and over 4,960 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments in four cities.