Mahindra picks over 16% in Bayside Sports

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has picked a 16.7 per cent equity in Bayside Sports, a city-based multi-sports academy and sports event provider. The company said Mahindra made the investment in his personal capacity through his family office. Bayside Sports was founded by childhood friends Vishal Gokani and Kyan Bharucha in January 2013 with the objective of helping people and families bond over sports with just three students at a single location in south Mumbai. The company promotes indigenous sports like Kabaddi, Bharucha who formerly worked with Cadbury and other multinationals said, adding that they also organise tournaments for cricket, football, throwball and other games. Having evolved into a training academy, it claims it has coached close to 2,000 students in cricket across 18 centres in Mumbai. In addition to cricket, Bayside will also focus on honing amateur talent in football, basketball, throwball and kabaddi.

Commenting on this personal investment in Bayside Sports, Mahindra said, Bayside is a great way to hone young talent and encourage the next generation of sportspersons. The company aims to branch out of Mumbai and will shortly commence operations in Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and New Delhi.