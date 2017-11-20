Mahindra & Mahindra looking to launch e-rickshaw

Currently, the market size of the e-rickshaw would be around 7,000-10,000 units per month, he said but declined to comment on the market share that the company is looking at. (Reuters)

Amid the buzz about vehicular pollution and a regulatory push by the government, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is looking to launch an electric rickshaw in at least 7-8 cities for passenger movement, in addition to Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata where it has already launched. “Currently, we have launched the electric three-wheeler in Delhi and Lucknow. Now we launch it here. We will be launching it in 7-8 cities in the next few months. It will be launched in a phased manner,” the company’s Vice President (Commercial Brands Marketing, Automotive Sector) Mahesh Kulkarni said on the sidelines of the launch of the electric three wheeler ‘e Alfa’ here. Currently, the market size of the e-rickshaw would be around 7,000-10,000 units per month, he said but declined to comment on the market share that the company is looking at.

When asked about competition in the segment dominated by many unorganised players, he said, “It is very competitive. I do not think there is challenge for us to tackle on the price point. Providing back-end services would also be an important criterion. We thought it could be a price sensitive game but it is not that alone.” Speaking on the norms for such electric three wheelers or electric rickshaws, he said the norms have been made “stricter” in the last couple of months and the registration of this vehicle has been made mandatory.

The e-rickshaw is currently being produced at its Haridwar plant and capacity would not be a constraint for the company, he added. The company claimed their e-rickshaw can travel up to 85 km in standard conditions and achieve a top speed of 25 kmph on a full charge.