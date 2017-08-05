Mahindra and Mahindra standalone net profit declines 20% at Rs 776 crore

The net profit was impacted to the extent of Rs 91 crore during the quarter due to a provision of Rs 144 crore made by the company for dealer support in respect of duty paid goods lying with dealers. (Image: Reuters)

Hit by BS-III ban and transition to goods and services tax, Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday missed analysts’ estimates to post a 20% decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 766 crore during April-June quarter. The net profit was impacted to the extent of Rs 91 crore during the quarter due to a provision of Rs 144 crore made by the company for dealer support in respect of duty paid goods lying with dealers. “The unavailability of input credit for certain taxes paid, as well as due to tractors being exempt from excise duty in the earlier regime, the company had to ensure minimum impact for customers,” the company said in a statement. Net sales during the period was moderately up by about 5% to 11,575.71 crore, while the operating margins remained under pressure. The company reported Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation) of R1,266.56 crore, a fall of nearly 2%, while the Ebitda margins contracted by 78 basis points to 10.94%. Speaking to newspersons at the earnings conference, Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M said, “This was an eventful quarter. It started with BS III ban which came in like a bombshell for the auto industry and it was followed by the GST transition. The industry though has managed these disruptions quite well.”

The company saw a moderate increase in the domestic vehicles volumes which grew by 1.2% to a total of 1.12 lakh vehicles, which was led by a smart increase in the LCV Goods segment to 43,009 vehicles. VS Parathasarathy, chief financial officer, M&M said, “The company’s LCV segment grew by a strong 20.7% in the quarter, but we degrew in most other segments, especially in the Utility Vehicle (UV) sector. Our volumes in the farm equipment space rose by 13.5%, better than the industry. This helped us achieve a market share of 45.8% in the segment, which is the highest share for M&M in a single quarter.” Barring LCV, all other vehicle categories saw a decline in volumes during the quarter. The sharpest fall came in vans and passenger car volumes, which were lower by nearly 22% to 2,703 units, while the utility vehicles (UV) fell by over 5% to 53,082 units.

However, Goenka said that the company is working towards turning around its UV business. “We are putting in all efforts to turn around our UV business. Expect a series of new launches and refreshes in the UV space in the coming next 6-9 months,” he said. To regain market share in the UV segment, the company plans to launch an SUV, codenamed the U321 in the current fiscal. Apart from this, the company will also launch a compact SUV (codename S201) next year, which will compete with the segment’s favourites, the Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Ford Ecosport. Going forward, Goenka said there are no signs of subdued demand. “With more stability, we expect a robust growth. Especially in the tractor segment, which can grow by around 10-12% with an upward bias.

Also, the passenger vehicle sector can grow by around 10-12% with the UVs growing faster at around 13-15%. Although heavy commercial vehicle sales may remain flat due to the ban on the BS III (Bharat Stage 3) vehicles.” The company in a statement said that the automotive industry was impacted due to the impending transition to GST from July 1, 2017 with the passenger vehicles sales being adversely impacted in anticipation of a price reduction due to GST and this reporting a nominal growth of 4.4%. Meanwhile, the sales of heavy commercial vehicle goods segment showed a dip as a result of pre-buying of BS3 vehicles, saturation of replacement demand and production constraints of BS4 models. The tractor industry too witnessed a de-growth of 1.7% owing to the uncertainty with regard to transition to a GST regime. Overall the domestic tractor industry witnessed a growth of 8.5% in Q1FY18.

‘Ride-sharing future for automobile sector’

Calling it the “rise of the shared economy”, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday stressed that shared mobility will be the future of the automobile sector. Speaking at the company’s Annual General Meeting he said, “Millennials don’t want to own things. They simply want to access the things only when they need it. And they use digital technology to achieve it. This has redefined the concept of ownership.” Due to this, he said the vehicle market in the near future, will be split into two segments, functional vehicles for ride sharing and personal vehicles for those who continue to enjoy the pleasure of driving.

To drive this trend, he said that the auto industry will slowly shift to electric vehicles (EV), since he feels they would be far too economical. “If this is the likely scenario, we have many models in the EV segment and the government is also backing our bet. I assure you we will lead this change,” he added. The company currently has the e2o, eVerito and eSupro in its electric vehicle portfolio.