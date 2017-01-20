Mahindra and Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka says ‘perception issues’, infrastructure holding back electric cars in India

OEMs are working on electric vehicles and are waiting in the wings for it to become mainstream, Goenka said. (Reuters)

Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said electric vehicles had not taken off in India due to perception issues, uncertainty, cost and lack of charging infrastructure but if the government resolves to take care of this sector then India can make it happen and take a lead in the electric vehicle technology.

OEMs, suppliers and consumers will put their combined might behind it, Goenka said. OEMs are working on electric vehicles and are waiting in the wings for it to become mainstream, Goenka said. Taxi aggregators could be big drivers for propagation of electric vehicles and they could bring in the major shift, Goenka said.

“Electric vehicles have reached a point where they will take off. It has the highest probability of becoming a mainstream product,” he said.