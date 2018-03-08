Maharashtra alphonso exports may go up 15 pct this year

Maharashtra is the largest mango exporter in the country and accounts for over 80% of the total exports.

With a good mango crop expected this season, alphonso exports from Maharashtra are expected to increase by 15% this year, top officials of the Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) have said. The first consignment of about 12,000 kg of alphonsoes have left for Italian shores and more exports are expected as the season progresses. South Africa is another new market that is being explored and a delegation was in India around 15 days ago to explore possible opportunities. Exports to this new market are likely to commence from next season, top officials said.

According to Sunil Pawar, MD, MSAMB, “Last year some 52,000 tonne mangoes were exported to various countries and as a good season is expected this year, a 15% rise is expected in mango export. This year, the total production is expected to touch about 4 lakh tonne. Export to the US is expected to begin from April 1 and export to Australia is expected to commence from March 15. Japan and Korea are other markets where Indian alphonsoes are popular.”

DM Sabale, additional general manager, MSAMB, who handles mango export stated that the all facilities have been prepared for export. “Australia and South Korea are some of the new markets that have opened up to Indian mangoes. India could not export mangoes to Australia until now due to tough phyto-sanitary conditions that require irradiation treatment and inspection prior to the shipment. A delegation had visited a radiation plant in Maharashtra couple of years ago and the Australian Biosecurity Import Conditions (Bicon) authority had recently revised its protocol to allow Indian irradiated mango. It has okayed irradiation facility centres at Vashi in Navi Mumbai and Krushak at Lasalgoan (near Nashik).”

Around 1,200 tonne mangoes are expected to be exported to the US. All mangoes exported to the US are irradiated at Barc (Bhabha atomic research centre) in Mumbai which has a capacity to handle one tonne mangoes per hour, Sabale said.

Maharashtra is the largest mango exporter in the country and accounts for over 80% of the total exports. For Europe, the produce has to go through hot-water treatment. For South Korea, pest risk Analysis is mandatory. Mauritius has already granted market access to Indian mangoes subject to phyto-sanitary certification.The marketing board has established facilities for irradiation, hot water treatment, vapour heat treatment for export to various markets. In Maharashtra, alphonso, better known as Hapus , starts arriving in markets of Mumbai and Pune by the end of February. Arrivals pick up by mid March and the season usually ends by by the end of May.

Europe has been one of the most important markets for the country and some 5,000 tonne were exported to the to the region last season. APEDA has already issued advisories for registration of mango orchards under MangoNet. US, China, NZ, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius are seeking list of registered orchards maintained by APEDA.