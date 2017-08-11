Mahan plant’s unit 2 now capable to run at full capacity: Essar

Essar Power is one of the India’s largest private sector power producers with over 20 years of operating track record. (Reuters)

Ruia’s promoted Essar Power MP Ltd today said the second unit of the 2×600 MW Mahan power plant is now capable to run at 100 per cent capacity after securing coal through e-auction. Essar Power Ltd built the plant, which is located in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, at a cost of more than Rs 8,000 crore. It requires approximately 5.5 million tonnes of domestic coal per year to generate full load. Commenting on this KVB Reddy, CEO, Essar Power, said: “We are delighted that the entire plant is stabilised now and is capable to run at 100 per cent capacity. Increased availability of affordable coal will help us ensure sustained operations at Mahan and fulfill our commitment to supply low- cost power to the nation.”

Essar Power’s operational capacity in India now stands at 3,745 MW across 6 coal-and gas-fired plants. The company is currently developing the 2×600 MW Tori plant in Jharkhand and the remaining 2×30 MW units of the 120 MW Paradip power project. Essar Power is one of the India’s largest private sector power producers with over 20 years of operating track record. It owns power plants in India and Canada with a total planned generation capacity of 5,090 MW, of which 3,830 MW is operational.

Of the total operational capacity, 2,815 MW is coal- based, while1,015 MW is gas-based. In India, the operational plants are at Mahan in MP, Hazira and Salaya in Gujarat, and Paradip in Odisha, while in Canada, there is one operational plant in Algoma. A 1,200 MW coal-based power plant at Tori in Jharkhand state is under development.