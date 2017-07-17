Mahagenco Pophali station CE suspended for posting obscene picture

A chief engineer of the state-run power generation company was suspended yesterday for allegedly posting an obscene photo on the official social media group of his department. (Reuters)

A chief engineer of the state-run power generation company was suspended yesterday for allegedly posting an obscene photo on the official social media group of his department, of which state Power Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule is one of the members. Following the incident, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd’s Pophali Hydro Power Station Chief Engineer V M Khokale was placed under suspension on the orders issued by Bipin Shrimali, the Chairman and Managing Director of Mahagenco, on July 15. Pophali power generation centre is located in Chipalun taluka of coastal Ratnagiri district. As per the suspension letter, Khokale posted the obscene photo on ‘Energy Minister Live’, the official WhatsApp group which has senior officials of MahaGenco as its members, on the intervening night of July 14 and 15.

Khokale has been asked to report to the Mumbai headquarters every Monday till next orders are issued. He was not available for comments on the issue.