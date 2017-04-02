M-cap windfall for top 7 companies, investors richer by Rs 45,956 crore

SBI, whose valuation surged Rs 13,196.15 crore to Rs 2,33,304.74 crore, was the show-stopper among the 10 most valued firms. (Reuters)

Investors in top seven Indian companies saw their fortune grow by a cumulative Rs 45,955.51 crore last week, with SBI and RIL handing the maximum gains. Barring ITC, ONGC and Infosys, the other seven made progress on their market capitalisation (m-cap) front for the week to Friday. SBI, whose valuation surged Rs 13,196.15 crore to Rs 2,33,304.74 crore, was the show-stopper among the 10 most valued firms.

Next in line was RIL, whose m-cap zoomed Rs 11,667.61 crore to Rs 4,28,908.46 crore, and that of IOC went up Rs 6,823.12 crore to Rs 1,87,802.12 crore. HDFC’s market valuation came in higher by Rs 6,408.77 crore at Rs 2,38,625.58 crore and HDFC Bank gained Rs 4,823.42 crore to Rs 3,69,595.97 crore. The market cap of HUL stood at Rs 1,96,901.71 crore, up Rs 2,179.3 crore, while TCS’ advanced by Rs 857.14 crore to Rs 4,79,030.74 crore.

By contrast, ONGC m-cap saw a plunge of Rs 8,919.1 crore to Rs 2,37,479.02 crore. Infosys also lost Rs 2,526.64 crore to Rs 2,34,472.11 crore and ITC Rs 521.69 crore to Rs 3,40,673.36 crore. As for the overall m-cap pecking order, TCS remained in the lead, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, ONGC, Infosys, SBI, HUL and IOC. Over the last week, the Sensex rose 199.10 points, or 0.67 per cent, while the Nifty gained 65.75 points, or 0.72 per cent.