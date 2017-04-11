Lufthansa’s new TVC serves up the airline in the Indian way; but is it better than the ‘Grandpa’ commercial?

Similar to Grandpa, its previous ad under the More Indian than you think premise released in 2014

The Ad

The film opens on a tense atmosphere as the coach of an international cricket team is delivering a motivational speech by driving his team to be more like Indians in order to defeat them. The result? The team is seen doing yoga, eating Indian food, playing and training like Indians and even dancing to a Bollywood tune. When the team believes they should fly like Indians too, Lufthansa comes in as the preferred airline.

Target Audience

Family travellers, solo travellers and senior citizens, pan-India.

Business Objective

To strengthen its position as an airline that respects Indian sensibilities.

Similar to Grandpa, its previous ad under the More Indian than you think premise released in 2014, the use of humour has been retained in the new campaign in a bid to connect with Indians at an emotional level. It dials up many emotions in the TVC by inducing drama, dance, humour and warmth. This is woven in well with the functional offerings of the airline.

Competitive Edge

The ad has been conceptualised jointly by MRM/McCann India and Kolle Rebbe Germany, bringing a mix of the two cultures from the onset. Ever since the More Indian than you think campaign in 2014, Lufthansa states that its passenger growth has increased 13%. While major domestic and international airlines have launched campaigns trying to woo Indian consumers, Lufthansa and British Airways are perhaps the only ones that have managed to strike a chord in terms of messaging.

Tone of Voice

Dramatic and humourous

Verdict

Put in drama, a dose of humour, a peppy tune and an Indian’s favourite sport — cricket, and what do you have? A perfect concoction for an advertisement that celebrates India’s influence on the world. Given that it’s an ad for an airline brand, one is pleasantly surprised by not seeing the usual shots of an airport, check-ins, pricing callouts, etc, and instead we are shown the nuances of Indians with the overall flying experience woven in indirectly.

The ad scores high on production value with good direction and acting. The fact that international actors have been used to appeal to Indians helps in the narrative and driving the interest of the viewer.

Another interesting bit is how cricket has been used in the metaphorical sense by capturing the frenzy around the sport without losing focus on the messaging. Furthermore, the element can help bind Indians across demographics, a smart move.

Essentially, the brief and messaging of the campaign is similar to the previous one, with the only difference being in storyline and execution.

It seems the brand is still trying to break the perception of Germans as an unfriendly lot by highlighting their love for Indians and their choices. Although this is a good commercial from Lufthansa, the Grandpa commercial with the little boy exclaiming, “We are in the wrong plane!” had more warmth.

Rating: 8/10

