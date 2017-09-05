Lucknow Metro gets ABB’s 1,000th traction transformer

ABB today said it has dispatched its 1,000th traction transformer that will be used in the metro project in Lucknow. (Image: Reuters)

ABB today said it has dispatched its 1,000th traction transformer that will be used in the metro project in Lucknow. Manufactured at the Vadodara factory, the light-weight, reliable ABB traction transformers are attached to and critical for on-board or metro compartment power supply, ABB said in a statement. These transformers enable efficient use of electric power and achieve higher levels of acceleration, with minimal space requirements. They are designed to lower fault level, ensuring high reliability and commuter safety. A stretch of Lucknow Metro has been thrown open to public today in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. ABB’s traction transformers have helped move more than 3 million passengers safely and sustainability in metros every day across 5 cities in the country. ABB’s track side transformers for overhead electrification and auxiliary dry type transformers will also power the metro stations for lighting and other requirements.

“We are pleased that our historic 1,000th milestone has coincided with a project, which expands the horizon of mobility options in this historic city to enable safe commute for millions every day,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India. In addition, a comprehensive ABB electrification solutions package will be provided to Lucknow Metro in a phased manner. In the second phase, ABB will provide compact power sub-stations for efficient power supply and distribution, especially for the underground rail network, with relevant power protection and control technology.

Also, ABB technology will be used in the building infrastructure for the electrical distribution. Finally, the lightning arrestors provided by ABB will be used on the metro rail buildings to keep commuters safe. ABB is among the leading firms providing turnkey power supply solutions for metro rail projects. Since 2002, ABB has implemented turnkey electrification of both AC and DC metro rail systems and currently 8 operational metro rail projects across the country run on ABB technology.