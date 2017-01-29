L&T Q3 profit up 39% at Rs 972 crore

Given the challenges, the company’s order inflows declined by 10% year-on-year to R34,890 crore, while the order book grew a mere 1.4% y-o-y to Rs 2.58 lakh crore.

Challenges faced on execution and in new order wins led Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to revise its guidance for growth in the order inflows down to 10% for the financial year 2016-2017 against a 15% increase guided earlier in the year. The company slashed its revenues guidance as well to 10% from the 12-15% that it expected to achieve. R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer, L&T, told newspersons on Saturday, “Looking at the execution challenges on the ground, I do not expect substantial improvement in the next couple of months for these headwinds to go away.”

Given the challenges, the company’s order inflows declined by 10% year-on-year to R34,890 crore, while the order book grew a mere 1.4% y-o-y to Rs 2.58 lakh crore. However, this beat the analysts’ expectations of a 19% decline in the company’s order inflows. International order book constituted 29% of the total order book.

However, on the back of a turnaround in sectors like metal and material handling, electrical and automation and hydrocarbons and improved efficiencies, L&T posted a 39% year-on-year increase in the company’s consolidated net profit to R970 crore. The company’s net sales were up by 1% y-o-y at R26,290 crore during the period.

Raman said the challenges related to land acquisition, clearances, right of way, utility shifting still remain unresolved and continue to affect infrastructure segments of power transmission and distribution, water and roads. He added that given the stress on liquidity in the system, projects under execution do labour a bit before they can organise finances.

Highlighting the execution challenges, he said given the weak demand scenario, clients are pacing the execution of the projects to suit the demand, and as a result, the company finds it hard to complete the projects faster. Also, the cycle time for clearances of the work done and payments has become longer, given the certification done by technical agency or lenders’ engineer or clients themselves takes time, Raman said.

“Therefore, we would rather complete jobs that are in better state of readiness than complete jobs and get stuck for money and working capital,” he said. As for the impact of demonetisation, the company in a statement said the government’s initiatives to curb the parallel economy and make a transition to cashless economy have caused disruption whose impact on the business sentiment is yet to be conclusively assessed. “The challenging business conditions are expected to continue in the next few quarters until the government moves to lift growth through infra spend and tax reforms take effect.”

The earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 19% y-o-y to R2,530 crore, while the EBITDA margins improved 140 basis points to 9.6%. The company held on to its guidance of a 50 basis points increase in its operating margins for the year. “Last year, excluding the services business, other businesses added up to 9.5% margin adjusted for IND AS and we guided that we could close the year at about 10%, we do think we will reach that at the end of the year,” Raman said.