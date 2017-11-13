Looking to buy Hindalco stock? See what Jefferies is recommending

Q2 India EBITDA (including Utkal) rose 11% q-o-q, 5% ahead of estimate as stronger Cu (copper) Ebitda negated Al (Aluminium) Ebitda miss. We lift FY18-19E Ebitda est. by 1-10%.

Q2 India EBITDA (including Utkal) rose 11% q-o-q, 5% ahead of estimate as stronger Cu (copper) Ebitda negated Al (Aluminium) Ebitda miss. We lift FY18-19E Ebitda est. by 1-10%. We believe output cuts in China could support higher Al prices, which coupled with lower hedge losses, resilient cost base and higher Novelis margins should drive strong Ebitda growth over FY17-19E. Strong free cash flow (FCF) should drive deleveraging. At 6.4x FY19E Ebitda, valuations appear reasonable. Buy. Al Ebitda miss offset by Cu treatment and refining charges (TCRC) Ebitda beat Standalone Ebitda rose 21% q-o-q. Al Ebitda was 9% below our estimates. Al Ebitda/ton (standalone) fell $7/ton q-o-q to $447/ton and integrated Al Ebitda/ton fell $64/ton q-o-q to $541/ton despite higher Al LME mainly as (i) hedges dampened ASP as expected and (ii) costs were higher due to Odisha electricity duty and higher carbon costs. Cu Ebitda rose 45% q-o-q. Volumes were affected due to operational issues, but higher byproduct realisation and one-off gains boosted Cu Ebitda.

Al rally continues; resilient cost base helps amidst cost inflation

Al LME is up 14 % since early Aug led by Chinese smelter output cut news flow and optimism around MEP winter cuts. While hedges may limit Al price leverage in FY18, lower drag from hedges should drive Ebitda growth in FY19, in our view. While input cost pressures are rising, HNDL is insulated from recent surge in alumina prices. Coal costs were broadly stable in Q2, despite higher e-auction prices. Management expects coal costs to be stable, but expects Al costs to rise 3-4% in Q3 due to higher carbon costs.

Net debt decline q-o-q

Q2 consolidated net debt fell to Rs 443 bn. India net debt was Rs 186 bn (Rs 193 bn Q1). Given strong FCF generation, we expect net debt to fall to `359 bn in FY19E.

Raise FY18-19E Ebitda 1-10% We lift our Al LME estimates to $1998/ton in FY18 and $2050/ton in FY19E. We raise Novelis FY18-19E Ebitda by 3-6% factoring revised guidance. We believe recent rise in Al LME-UBC scrap spreads increases savings at Novelis due to higher recycling content and is positive for margins.

Valuation/Risks

Our new SOTP-based PT is Rs 310. We value India operations at 6.1x FY18E Ebitda and Novelis at 7.1x FY18E Ebitda. Risks: lower. Aluminium prices; higher coal costs; lower margins at Novelis. Company description: Hindalco is among the largest producers of aluminum in India with integrated aluminum capacity of ~1.2 mn tons, alumina capacity of 3 mn tons. It sources bauxite from captive mines. It also has copper smelting assets in India with capacity of 500kt. Its US subsidiary Novelis is among the leading aluminum flat rolled product producers with flat rolled product shipments of around 3.05 mn tons in CY15.