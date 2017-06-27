Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport to have new Radar system

The upcoming Radar system is part of the Airports Authority of India undertaking a project for replacing 20-year old Radar systems with the new state-of-the-art technology, said an AAI press release.(Representational Photo: PTI)

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here will have a state-of-the-art surveillance air traffic control (ATC) Radar system covering almost the entire North Eastern sky, according to the Airports Authority of India. The upcoming Radar system is part of the Airports Authority of India undertaking a project for replacing 20-year old Radar systems with the new state-of-the-art technology, said an AAI press release. It is part of AAI’s continuing endeavour for modernising Air Navigation Services (ANS) with new Radars, ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcasting) equipment and ATS (Automation Tooling Systems) at various locations in the country, the release said.

The data from the new radar will be integrated with the INDRA ATS Automation system of the local Approach Control and Area Control Centers in Guwahati. The same data will also be provided and integrated with other automation systems for providing satisfactory Radar coverage at the required redundancy levels over the North Eastern airspace, it said. The Radar is of high resolution and has extensive digital signal processing capability.

The software used in the new primary Radar is complex and gives excellent monitoring of the various types of aircraft’s in the North East sky, AAI said. The message processing technique gives detailed information of all aircraft’s, which can give high precision information to give high resolution and smooth flow of air traffic, thereby setting new standards and high-quality air traffic control over the entire North East sky, it added.