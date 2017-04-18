LIVE: Vijay Mallya granted bail after being arrested by Scotland Yard in London

Live Updates Vijay Mallya arrested: Mallya has been arrested under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) after India had made an extradition request to UK authorities.

Liquor Baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted by Indian security agencies, has been arrested in London by Scotland Yard. As per a statement by Scotland Yard, Mallya will soon be produced in Westminster Court later today. Mallya has been arrested under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) after India had made an extradition request to UK authorities. However, the arrest may not lead directly to Mallya’s extradition, but it can be seen as bringing the process one step closer to beleaguered businessman being sent back to India. “Industrialist VijayMallya, declared a proclaimed offender, arrested on extradition warrant,” Scotland Yard was quoted as saying by PTI. The arrest comes weeks after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s visit to UK.

Here are all the Live Updates on Vijay Mallya’s arrest

4.43 pm: Vijay Mallya’s arrest is on the basis of extradition request sent by the CBI: Statement

4.40 pm: According to senior Indian officials, the case will now involve a legal process in the UK to ascertain whether he can be extradited to India to face charges here, PTI reported.

4.34 pm: It is a big success of Indian Government and the finance ministry: Dr.Jitendra Singh, Union Minister on #VijayMallya

4.32 pm: Watch Video: In February, India had given an extradition request or Vijay Mallya to UK High Commission

4.29 pm: Here is the official statement from Scotland Yard on Mallya’s arrest: “Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Extradition Unit have this morning, Tuesday 18 April arrested a man on an extradition warrant. Vijay Mallya, 61 (18/12/1955), was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud. He was arrested after attending a central London police station, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today, 18 April.”

4.20 pm: Mallya, 61, will be appearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London later today.

4.18 pm: Very happy, will be even happier the day we are paid our dues and get justice: Neetu Shukla,former Kingfisher Employee on Vijay Mallya

4.00 pm: Here’s Scotland Yard’s statement on Vijay Mallya’s arrest

Scotland Yard’s statement on arrest of Vijay Mallya in London pic.twitter.com/JdDBn5RJyt — ANI (@ANI_news) April 18, 2017

3.40 pm: As per various TV reports, Mallya has been arrested under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) after India had made an extradition request to UK authorities.

3.30 pm: Vijay Mallya arrested by Scotland Yard in London.