Live updates: N Chandrasekaran to be named as new Tata Sons chairman; Rajesh Gopinathan to be new CEO of TCS, say sources

Tata Sons is likely to name N Chandrasekaran as the new Chairman. (Reuters)

Following a much controversial public spat with Cyrus Mistry following his sacking as the Chairman of Tata Sons, the company is expected to announce their new chairman after the board meeting conclusion. It was further reported that Tata Sons might also set up posts for the 2 Vice Chairmen of the company. Although the group had set a deadline of February 24, 2017, it seems that that announcement is about to be made today. Earlier in October, the unceremonious dismissal of Mistry which had been attributed to his performance had the backing of the Tata Trusts, which hold a commanding 66% stake in Tata Sons.

05:23 PM: CNBC TV18 sources say that N Chandrasekaran is likely to be announced the new chairman of Tata Sons.

05:24 PM: Among top contenders, Noel Tata and Indira Nooyi are also the big names that might take the top position at Tata Sons.

05:25 PM: Earlier, in October, former Chairman Cyrus Mistry had been unceremoniously sacked.

05:31 PM: “Let’s not speculate,” Chandrasekaran said, when asked at a news conference after the TCS results if he was getting the Tata Sons chairman’s role