LinkedIn tries to lure Daimler CEO with job match at rival BMW

Zetsche last month briefly commented on his LinkedIn job matches at a conference near Stuttgart. (Reuters)

Despite Daimler AG Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche’s rather prominent post, career networking site LinkedIn has another suggestion: a job at arch rival BMW AG. Zetsche, in a post to his 37,144 LinkedIn followers, thanked the team and wrote: “I really enjoyed my first few months here!” “And it’s fascinating to see which career options you’ve recommended to me… :),” he said, displaying LinkedIn’s boilerplate note that read, “Dieter, discover jobs at BMW Group that match your skill set.” Since joining the site, he’s shared thoughts on leadership, talked about a Twitter tussle with Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk over electric cars and commended Mercedes-Benz’s research and development center in Bangalore, India. The most recent post prompted nearly 6,000 likes and over 250 comments.

Mercedes unseated BMW as the global luxury leader last year, four years ahead of plan, after Zetsche had vowed to get the maker of the S-Class sedan back to number one. Zetsche last month briefly commented on his LinkedIn job matches at a conference near Stuttgart, revealing one of the recommended openings was for a position as a BMW motorcycle salesperson in Kassel, a mid-size German town near Hanover.