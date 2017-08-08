LEAKED Samsung Galaxy Note 8 images, wallpapers, live pics; most anticipated phone to come in 8 hues

Apart from the wide array of colours, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also has a dual camera setup revealed in the images (Weibo)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set to release on August 23 but, being one of the most anticipated phones of the year, it is continually haunted by leaks. In a recent leak on Weibo and a Vietnamese tech website Samsungvn, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is shown to have eight colours. Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, Orchid Gray or Violet, Coral Blue, Dark Blue, Deep Sea Blue, Pink, and Gold are the colour schemes of the new Galaxy phone. Apart from the wide array of colours, the Note 8 also has a dual camera setup revealed in the images, according to Gadgets360. While the backs are in different colours, the front side of the phones are black and the S Pen will match the colour you choose to buy.

Samsungvn revealed the wallpapers that will be included in the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The nature-themed wallpapers are easy on the eyes and go well with the hues at the back of the phone. According to Gadgets360, the Note 8 will come with a free transparent plastic case in some select regions. Some live photos revealed on SlashLeaks show the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from different angles. Much like the new iPhone 7s, Note 8 will also have a glass rear. The phone also has a bezel-less front (infinity Display) and an improved touch-sensitive S pen.

The nature-themed wallpapers are easy on the eyes and go well with the hues at the back of the phone. (Samsungvn)

Other leaks that have surfaced include the 256GB storage capacity and two 12-megapixel sensors for the dual camera setup. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have Exynos 8895 SoC for its global devices but in the US, it will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. Other notable specs of the Note 8 are the dimension of 162.5×74.6×8.5mm and a 3300mAh battery that can be charged either wirelessly or with a Type-C USB. There will also be a fingerprint scanner at the back. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be priced upwards of Rs 70,000.