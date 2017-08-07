LEAKED iPhone 7s Plus pictures reveal glass body; know more exciting changes in the new model

The images are of a dummy model of the iPhone 7s Plus. (9to5Mac)

Pictures of the yet-to-be released iPhone 7s Plus were sent to 9to5Mac and the changes are revolutionary. Sonny Dickson, the tipster sent the images of the next iPhone model, DNA reported. The images are of a dummy model of the iPhone 7s Plus. The most striking feature of the newest model is the glass body, replacing the aluminium coating. Due to this, the antenna bands become redundant as glass allows the signals to pass through easily. This was not possible with aluminium. Another major change is the wireless inductive charging so that cables may no longer be required. An inductive charging pad would replace the cable. This also gives away the need for charging port in the iPhone’s body.

Apart from these changes, the aesthetics of the iPhones will not change, according to the tech blog. The prices of the iPhone 7s and 7s plus will hover around $650 and $769. There would be a significant increase in the iPhone 8, the most awaited phone model of the year. It would be priced above $1100, DNA reported. The much-awaited smartphone may have a lighting port and will not switch to USB Type-C.

The report quoting Independent said the iPhone may no longer have the home button at the bottom and go the Android way. Leaked images revealed that the space for the home button was missing and will be on the home screen only. The three models will be released in September this year, according to 9to5Mac.