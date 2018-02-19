Law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas’ founder Pallavi Shroff joins Paytm board

She has extensive knowledge in matters of dispute resolution and arbitration and competition law, the statement said.

Law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas’ founder Pallavi Shroff has joined the board of digital payment firm Paytm.

“Mrs Shroff is one of the most distinguished leaders of the legal and corporate fraternity in India. We are delighted to welcome her to our board,” Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a statement.

The appointment of Shroff on Paytm’s board comes after Whatsapp Vice President Neeraj Arora stepped down from the board of the digital payment firm. Sharma recently raised objection on the launch of payment service by the instant messenger and alleged that the service of WhatsApp is in violation of the rules.

Shroff is an entrepreneur in the field of law with over 34 years of experience in representing public and private corporations and other entities before legal institutions.

Shroff is presently a director on the boards many Indian companies, including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Apollo Tyres, Trident Group and Juniper Hotels Ltd.

“I am excited to join Paytm as a board member. I look forward to serving on their board, and guiding them on matters related to governance law and regulations,” said Shroff.

The other member on the Paytm board include: Kabir Misra, Managing Partner at SoftBank Capital; Joe Tsai, vice chairman at Alibaba Group Holding; Amit Singhal, former Google executive; Mark Schwartz, vice chairman of Goldman Sachs Group and chairman of Goldman Sachs in Asia-Pacific; Ravi Adusumalli of SAIF Partners; and Eric Jing, CEO of Ant Financial.