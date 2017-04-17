Larsen & Toubro’s construction arm bags orders worth Rs 2,694 crores

Larsen and Toubro’s water and effluent treatment business has received engineering, procurement and construction orders worth Rs 2,227 crores.

Larsen and Toubro on Monday informed the bourses that its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 2,694 crores across various bussiness segments.

Its water and effluent treatment business has received engineering, procurement and construction orders worth Rs 2,227 crores. “Orders have been secured from Narmada Water Resource Supply and Kalpsar Department, Government of Gujarat for Kakrapar -Gordha -Vad Life Irrigation, Kadana – Patadungri Lift Irrigation and Sauni Yojana Link-2 Package 4 projects,” the company’s press release said.

The release further added that it has bagged another order from Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, Karnataka for Nandawadagi Lift Irrigation Project.

The company’s Smart World Communication business has received an order worth Rs 180 crores from Greater Vishakapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited as System Integrator to implement smart city solutions for the city of Vishakhapatnam under the Smart City Mission. The work under this order includes installation of citywide surveillance system, variable message boards, public address systems, wi-fi access points, data centre with disaster recovery, command control centre, collaborative monitoring and facility management system.

The transportation structure business has won an engineering, procurement and construction order worth Rs 287 crores from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) for two laning of the Helwak Karad Section of NH-166E in Maharashtra. The scope of work includes construction of 48.4 km of two-lane carriageway with concrete pavement, one major bridge, 14 minor bridges and other associated works.

The transportation structure business has won an engineering, procurement and construction order worth Rs 287 crores from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) for two laning of the Helwak Karad Section of NH-166E in Maharashtra. The scope of work includes construction of 48.4 km of two-lane carriageway with concrete pavement, one major bridge, 14 minor bridges and other associated works.

Reacting to the news, the stocks of the company were trading 0.06 per cent up at Rs 1679 at 9.53 am, while the BSE Sensex was trading 61.09 points down at 29,400.36 during the same time on Monday.