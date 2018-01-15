  3. Larsen & Toubro wins Rs 1,310 crore contracts; stock down

Larsen & Toubro wins Rs 1,310 crore contracts; stock down

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won contracts worth Rs 1,310 crore in various business segments.

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2018 3:26 PM
Larsen & Toubro, Buildings & Factories Business, Saidpur, IT Park CHENNAI, MEP, BSE, Power Transmission & Distribution Business, bihar, news on Larsen & Toubro L&T’s scope includes construction of the entire civil structure, architecture works, façade and MEP works,” the statement said. (Reuters)
Top News

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won contracts worth Rs 1,310 crore in various business segments. “The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 1,310 Crore across various business segments,” the company said in a statement. It said its Water & Effluent Treatment Business has won orders worth Rs 631 crore including a contract from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to lay a new sewerage network and construct pumping stations at Saidpur. The Buildings & Factories Business has won an order worth Rs 340 crore, it said. “The business has won a prestigious order to construct an IT Park at Chennai from a leading developer. The proposed development will offer two towers of ten floors each and is required to be completed within stringent timelines.

L&T’s scope includes construction of the entire civil structure, architecture works, façade and MEP works,” the statement said. Besides, its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged orders worth Rs 339 crore. Shares of the company were trading marginally down by 0.10 per cent at 1,327.90 on BSE at 1350hrs. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $17 billion in revenue.

Get latest news and updates on Auto Expo 2018, check breaking news on Budget 2018, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top