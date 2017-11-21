Larsen and Toubro CEO and MD SN Subrahmanyan: Private sector spending to revive in 2019

(Source: PTI)

Private sector spending should come back on track in 2019, SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD of Larsen and Toubro, said on Monday. Speaking to a business news channel, Subrahmanyan said L&T’s working capital cycle has taken a beating is partly because private sector investments had gone into a shell over the previous two-three years and also owing to increased dependence on government projects which at times have financial hold backs for a minimum three months to clear. The company’s working capital cycle has jumped to 22%. “Earlier, L&T depended 60% on government projects and 40% on private. But over the last 2-3 years, it has become 80-85% government and 10%-15% private. The situation could ease a little by 2019,” he said. He, however, added that the shoot-up in the working capital cycle on account of the GST is temporary and it will start easing out from the second half of FY18. Meanwhile, L&T has bagged a major portion of one of Mumbai’s showpiece infrastructure projects – Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link – a 21.8-km-long bridge to be built over the sea linking the island city of Mumbai with the satellite township of Navi Mumbai. The order is worth `8,650 crore.