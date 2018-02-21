Kumar Mangalam Birla says will invest Rs 25,000 crore in 5 years in Uttar Pradesh

Kumar Mangalam Birla said, ““Our Prime Minister’s leadership has taken our country to a new trajectory. Today, India has won the admiration of nations all over the globe, and for this his leadership has been the singular factor.” (Image: Reuters)

In the Uttar Pradesh Investor Summit inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, leading industrialist and Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla announced ambitious plans of his conglomerate, and said that in the next five years, the group plans to invest Rs 25,000 crores in the state. “Going forward, we will be investing in growth of all our major businesses in next five years including telecom, cement and chemical sectors,” Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

In the same address, KM Birla also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives. “Our Prime Minister’s leadership has taken our country to a new trajectory. Today, India has won the admiration of nations all over the globe, and for this his leadership has been the singular factor,” KM Birla said.

Taking note of the government’s focuses, KM Birla said that PM Modi has espoused the spirit of cooperative federalism and as well as a healthy competition across the states in the country. “ His hallmark leadership style has been to build a regime of transparent policy making and putting in place a sound and sturdy governance framework,” KM Birla added. The leading industrialist sadi that Uttar Pradesh had been an important investment destination for the Birla Group. “We have perhaps been among UPs earliest investors, with a significant presence here since the 1950’s.”

KM Birla also congratulated UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that Uttar Pradesh now ranks 7th in the ease of doing business. KM Birla said that the achievement is commendable, and Yogi Adityanath has shown inexhautible energy to transform the state. KM Birla noted that UP had been primarily focussed on agriculture as one-sixth of India’s produce comes from the state. “In recent times we have seen an accelerated push towards industrialisation,” KM Birla observed adding that there’s is vast untapped potential. “Industrial investors will find several opportunities across different sectors in Uttar Pradesh today,” KM Birla said.

Notably, the ongoing Summit in Lucknow has various top industry leaders including Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra and Gautam Adani along with various political dignitaries including Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.