Kudankulam n-plant II restarts power generation

The second 1,000 MW atomic power unit at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) restarted generation on Wednesday morning, said an official of the Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd (NPCIL). (Image: IE)

The second 1,000 MW atomic power unit at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) restarted generation on Wednesday morning, said an official of the Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd (NPCIL). “The unit has been synchronised to the grid. It is generating around 700 MW now,” the official told IANS. The unit stopped operations on June 25 afternoon due to control circuit malfunction, said Power System Operation Corp Ltd (Posco).

In May, the unit was shut down due to water and steam leakage. It was reconnected to the grid several days later. India’s atomic power plant operator NPCIL has two 1,000 MW nuclear power plants at the KNPP built with Russian equipment. The first unit was shut down on April 13, for annual maintenance and refuelling, a process that would take around two months. Every year, one third of the reactor’s 163 fuel assemblies, or 54 assemblies, would be replaced. This was the second refuelling cycle for Unit 1.