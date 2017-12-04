KPMG Australia launches specialist CMO advisory

After the acquisition of customer research agency Acuity in June this year, KPMG Australia has launched its CMO Advisory. (reuters)

After the acquisition of customer research agency Acuity in June this year, KPMG Australia has launched its CMO Advisory. Carmen Bekker joins in as a partner in the new firm and will head the new specialist chief marketing officer advisory team. Prior to this assignment, she was management partner and European marketing director for J Walter Thompson, London.

“CMOs and brand leaders have a huge responsibility to consistently deliver and innovate for their organisations in today’s rapidly changing environment. They face challenges from global trends as they navigate the new world, including media transparency, marketing spend accountability and creating meaningful customer engagement. By leveraging best international practices and bringing the experiences of our colleagues within KPMG, we will help CMOs and brand leaders gain new perspectives to grow their businesses and brands,” said Bekker in an official statement. She further added that she will champion diversity within the wider industry with a focus on female leadership and also on diversity in the work that brands create when marketing to customers.

The other recent additions to the team include Lisa Bora (ex-Google), Mark Hassell (ex-Virgin Australia) joining as partners and Melanie Evans (formerly GM of business-to-business IT at Telstra) who has joined as director. Paul Howes, partner in-charge — customer, brand and marketing advisor said, “Our rapid growth since we launched our practice has proven there is increasing demand for new approaches in Australia’s marketing landscape. The launch of a new CMO Advisory practice under Bekker will take our business to the next level as we move into 2018.”

It is noteworthy that management consultancies and publishers are increasingly concentrating on expanding their specialist units. According to media reports, PwC has appointed former advertising executives to its CMO advisory. Accenture recently acquired Australian creative agency The Monkeys while The Times acquired ad agency Fake Love and influencer marketing agency HelloSociety; and IBM launched Watson Advertising.

— Compiled by Ananya Saha