Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Rana Kapoor named Most Respected Entrepreneurs of 2017 by Hurun

Standing (L-R) – Ashok Pothy (Pothy’s Group), Navneet Saraf (Technocraft Industries), Dr. GSK Velu (Trivitron Healthcare), Ajit Isaac (Quess Corp), Anant Goenka (CEAT), Rupert Hoogewerf (Hurun Report), Divyank Turakhia (Meda.net), Arun Chittilapilly (Wonderla Holidays), Nirmal Jain (IIFL), Milind Deora (Former M.P. GOI), Anas Rahman (Hurun Report)

Sitting (L-R) – Kunwer Sachdev (Su- Kam Power Systems), Bindu Kapoor (Yes Bank), Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani (Thyrocare), Pratima Rao (Biocon), Roshini Kapoor (Yes Bank), Jitu Virwani (Embassy Group)

Hurun awards were held on December 14 at Four Seasons Hotel in Worli, Mumbai. The Hurun report recognised the efforts and achievements of entrepreneurs towards the development of the nation. This year for India, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chief of Biocon and Rana Kapoor, CEO of Yes Bank were named as the 2017 Most Respected Entrepreneurs of the Year. They were awarded for their role in the growth of their individual business, job creation, philanthropy, and overall contribution to the development of the nation.

It is noteworthy that Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was the only self-made woman billionaire entrepreneur from India in the Hurun India Rich List 2017. According to the release, she has grown her business by 200% in the last one year alone. Rana Kapoor, on the other hand, has been recognised for the innovation in the financial sector in India.

The other awards included Impact Entrepreneur of the Year, which was given to Jitendra Virwani, Chairman and MD, Embassy Group. The statement revealed, “The award is given to Jitendra Virwani who has not only grown his business of innovative co-working spaces but has significant achievements in philanthropy by adopting 36 schools in Bangalore.” The Self-Made Entrepreneur of the Year award went to Arokiaswamy Velumani, MD of Thyrocare Technologies.

The statement also said, “The 2017 Industry achievement awards was won by Anant Goenka, MD of CEAT, for manufacturing (tyres), Ajit Isaac, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Quess Corp, for services, Arun Chittilappilly, MD of Wonderla Holidays for Amusement Parks and Dr GSK Velu, ‎Chairman & MD, Trivitron Healthcare Group of Companies, for Medical Technology.”

Anas Rahman Junaid who is Managing Director and Chief Researcher of Hurun Report India said, “China and India are the two economies that will lead the world in the next 10 to 20 years. Hurun has been in China for the last 20 years and we have seen how the Chinese entrepreneurs have grown and come of age. We do see a similar pattern in India. So, this award is really about how we are going to achieve that kind of growth story in India. By identifying the patterns in China, we look at those entrepreneurs in India who have contributed in a similar fashion.”

He also said that the awards are given after lots of discussions and brainstorming to find out how entrepreneurs are working to develop new industries and sectors and contributing to the nation-building. He added, “the first source of filter for the awards is the Hurun India Rich list which names individuals based on their success in wealth creation. We follow that with a qualitative analysis of how much they have contributed to the economy, the philanthropy work, ethical conduct in doing business and the respect they have achieved in the industry.”

The Hurun Most Respected Entrepreneur Award was first established in 1999. This annual award focusses on two growing economies China and India. The Award is set up to recognise the success stories of entrepreneurs and talk about their stories on a global platform.