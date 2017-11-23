Kingfisher: SFIO gets approval for filing cases

Top News Income Tax Act: Narendra Modi government has this big agenda on mind

The corporate affairs ministry has approved filing of prosecution cases by the SFIO against defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya and others in the Kingfisher Airlines matter, a senior government official said on Wednesday. In its detailed report on the matter submitted to the ministry recently, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) flagged various violations by individuals and entities related to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, which was owned by Mallya.The ministry has given its approval for the SFIO to file prosecution cases in the Kingfisher Airlines matter, the official said. The charges for prosecution would be filed against Mallya and others for various violations of provisions under the

companies law before a special court here.