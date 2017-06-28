Khadi going places: Government mulls outlets in Mauritius, South Africa, US and Dubai

The MSME Ministry is discussing the proposal with its Commerce counterpart for opening Khadi outlets in Mauritius, South Africa, Dubai and Chicago. (Representative Image: Reuters)

The government is planning to open Khadi outlets outside India to push products made using the indigenous handspun fabric in the global markets. The MSME Ministry is discussing the proposal with its Commerce counterpart for opening Khadi outlets in Mauritius, South Africa, Dubai and Chicago. “We have received interests from Dubai, Chicago, Mauritius and South Africa as people in these places are interested in opening Khadi outlets under the franchisee model. We are likely to take a decision in this regard in the next 3-4 months,” Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena told PTI. Addressing the eighth meeting of National Khadi and Village Industries Board here, Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Kalraj Mishra said recently people from Mauritius and South Africa asked him to open exclusive Khadi outlets in their respective countries.

“Taking this matter seriously, I have asked the senior MSME officials to discuss this issue with their counterparts in Ministry of Commerce, to make a blueprint, so that Khadi can be promoted globally,” the minister said.

Saxena, however, expressed concern over the low wages of artisans and weavers. “It is the biggest challenge before us that stops the young lot from taking up this vocation. Besides, the land- related issues of old Khadi institutions have been brought into consideration of ministers for their proper redressal,” Saxena said.