Kent Alps+ Air Purifier priced at Rs 25000; now, say goodbye to indoor pollution

Poor air quality in the country is hitting disturbing levels and the capital itself is bearing the brunt of this human-made disaster. Smog, soot, greenhouse gases, and other top air pollutants are affecting the air we breathe and is detrimental to human health. Few are aware but it is the indoor allergens and irritants that pose greater danger today because we are spending more time indoors due to rise in pollution level outside. With these rising concerns over air quality, New Delhi-based Kent RO Systems, after the success of previous three models of air purifiers is now upbeat for yet another model named Kent Alps+ HEPA air purifiers. We got the Alps+ for a product review, let us check out whether it delivers on its promise of giving us pure and fresh air.

Out of the box, the Alps+ resembles a pleasing and neat-looking piece of equipment that will surely not look odd in your office space or the living room. It is extremely sleek and compact in design. The new air purifier has a pedestal mode of installation, it weighs 8 kg and measures 410 x 245 x 580 mm (L x W x H). I installed the device in my bedroom for over two weeks and take my word, the Alps+ does a pretty good job in making the room pollution-free. However, keep the doors and windows shut when you switch it on.

This new model, priced at Rs 25,000, is equipped with air quality indicators which sets it apart from the earlier Kent HEPA air purifiers. High efficiency particulate arrestor (HEPA) is a type of a mechanical air filter, which removes 99.97% of particles of size less than 0.3 microns in diameter from air passed through it. HEPA uses three different mechanisms impact, interception and diffusion to catch and trap carcinogen particles, which are larger than 0.3 micron size and can be commonly found at homes such as dust mites, mould spores, pollen, pet dander and tobacco smoke. These carcinogen particles have high shelf life and are highly injurious to health to cause variety of health hazards including allergy, asthma, and lung cancer.

Moving further, the Alps+ air purifier’s real time monitoring of purity and display helps you to keep a check of indoor pollution. With a touch of a button you can easily check the pollution levels before and after use. Also Kent Alps+ air purifier with its unique 4 stage filtration process and high CADR removes up to 99% of indoor air pollutants. It instantly purifies the air around to keep you and your family in good health. The Alps+ air purifier has the ability to monitor, measure the PM 2.5 contents in the air on real time basis and high accuracy and display it on the screen. With a touch of a button, one can check the pollution levels before and after use.

Furthermore, this model utilises 4 stage filtration process that is Primary Filter, Carbon, HEPA and Ioniser to filter out air and make it 100% clean and pure. It also incorporates some smart features like intelligent air quality monitoring, filter replacement indicators, improves air freshness with inbuilt ioniser, child lock and low noise operations. Take my word, the Kent Alps+ air purifier does a good job at improving the quality of air indoors and gives healthier air. It is an ideal solution to deal with the current air pollution problem and the unhealthy air that we are forced to breathe.

Estimated street price: Rs 25,000