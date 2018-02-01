Karur Vysya Bank net profit dips 38% in Q3

The bank’s total income grew to Rs 1,647. 17 crore from Rs 1,581.26 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has posted a 38.24% drop in its net profit to Rs 71.49 crore for the third quarter against Rs 115.76 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, due to increased provisioning for rising bad loans. The bank’s total income grew to Rs 1,647. 17 crore from Rs 1,581.26 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The gross NPA has more than doubled to 5.94% (Rs 2,663.32 crore) in Q3FY18 compared with 2.66% (Rs 1,022.24 crore) in Q3FY17. Net NPAs rose to 3.88% (Rs 1,698.92 crore) from 1.68% (Rs 637.52 crore). Provision coverage ratio stood at 54.07%. The bank had to make a provision of Rs 324.70 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 157.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Net interest income of the bank improved to Rs 562 crore from Rs 518 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.