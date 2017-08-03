Karbonn launches new smartphone at Rs 7,590

This 4G VoLTE-enabled device sports 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera.

(Representative image/Facebook)

Domestic smartphone maker Karbonn Mobiles on Thursday announced the launch of a new smartphone — Aura Note Play — at Rs 7,590. This 4G VoLTE-enabled device sports 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera.”With the launch of ‘Aura Note Play’, we dwell deeper into providing value added services that are relevant to our customers which also creates a differentiating factor for our device in its segment,” said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles.

“Aura Note Play” is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM and a dual sim option for seamless multitasking. The device comes with 32 GB expandable memory, the company added.The device also comes integrated with an app — Vistoso — that uses artistic filters which transform a picture into an artwork.