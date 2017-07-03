  3. JSW Steel’s arm registers 12 per cent growth in FY’17

JSW Steel’s arm registers 12 per cent growth in FY’17

JSW Steel Processing Centres Limited (JSWSPCL) has registered a growth of over 12 per cent by processing 5.41 lakh tonnes of the commodity in 2016-17 fiscal.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2017 3:49 PM
JSWSPCL was set up as a steel service centre with an annual slitting capacity of 6.5 lakh tonnes. (Reuters)

JSW Steel Processing Centres Limited (JSWSPCL) has registered a growth of over 12 per cent by processing 5.41 lakh tonnes of the commodity in 2016-17 fiscal. The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel, had processed 4.81 lakh tonnes (LT) of steel in the preceding fiscal. JSWSPCL was set up as a steel service centre with an annual slitting capacity of 6.5 lakh tonnes, JSW Steel said in its annual report for 2016-17. “The company registered a profit after tax for 2016 -17 of Rs 21 crore compared to Rs 14 crore in 2015-16,” it said. The flagship of over USD 11 billion JSW group, JSW Steel is one of India’s leading integrated steel manufacturers with a capacity of 18 mtpa.

