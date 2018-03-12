  3. JSW Steel may raise funds via dollar-denominated senior notes

JSW Steel may raise funds via dollar-denominated senior notes

JSW Steel today said it is contemplating raising funds through issue of dollar-denominated senior notes.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 12, 2018 11:17 AM
JSW steel, steel industry, dollar-denominated senior notes, JSW steel funds Shares of the company were trading 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 295.15 on BSE. (Reuters)

JSW Steel today said it is contemplating raising funds through issue of dollar-denominated senior notes. “The company is contemplating issuing of debt instruments in the form of US dollar denominated senior notes, subject to market conditions,” JSW Steel said in a BSE filing. The company said a preliminary offering circular has been prepared and shall be made available to the prospective investors in relation to the contemplated issue of notes. “The notes will not be offered or sold in India,” it added.

In May last year, the board of directors of JSW Steel had approved to raise long-term funds through the issuance of non-convertible foreign currency/rupee-denominated senior unsecured fixed rate bonds up to USD 1 billion in one or more tranches, in the international market. Shares of the company were trading 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 295.15 on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top