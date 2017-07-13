JSW Energy looks at new opportunities in renewables

JSW Energy is renewing its focus on cost optimisation and as part of this, planning to utilise domestic coal in its coal mix at Vijayanagar and Ratnagiri plants.(Reuters)

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy is exploring new opportunities in renewable energy space and transmission and distribution segment, the company said in its annual report 2016-17. Given the stress in power sector, the company anticipates consolidation in the domestic space which would offer it a good prospect for investing in future, it said. Moreover, going forward, JSW Energy is renewing its focus on cost optimisation and as part of this, planning to utilise domestic coal in its coal mix at Vijayanagar and Ratnagiri plants.

The company is also streamlining elements like operations and maintenance (O&M) and financing costs to achieve maximum cost efficiencies. It is also undertaking rigorous efforts to tie up its open generation capacity through various offtake arrangements, including power purchase agreements (PPAs) with group captives and discoms.

The report further said GST is also likely to boost economic growth over the medium term as it improves efficiency of goods’ movement between states, avoids tax cascading as well as strengthens tax compliance and governance. This, it said, is likely to boost GDP growth rate to eight per cent or above, consequently driving power demand.