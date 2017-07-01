JSPL Angul plant plate making mill bags API monogram license

JSPL, Angul becomes the second mill in India to get the license of American Petroleum Institute (API) for all three grades (API 2W, API 2H AND API 2Y), a company release said today.(Company Website)

The plate making mill of Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) at its Angul plant has bagged API monogram license for supply of plates as per API specification for offshore structural application. JSPL, Angul becomes the second mill in India to get the license of American Petroleum Institute (API) for all three grades (API 2W, API 2H AND API 2Y), a company release said today.

This monogram license, granted earlier this week, will open huge business opportunity in oil and gas sector where it is mandatory. There will also be an indirect effect with many organisations who consider API Q1 as reference for order placement, the release said said.

API monogram license also supports Government of India’s Make In India concept for domestic requirement in offshore applications for oil and gas companies in India. As part of its 6 mtpa integrated steel plant at Angul, JSPL has built 1.2 mtpa plant mill capable of producing plates of 5 m width, the release added.