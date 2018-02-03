Jio tops TRAI’s mobile data speed test in November

Jio clocked mobile data speed (download) of 25.6 Mbps during November. (Reuters)

The country’s largest mobile broadband services provider, Reliance Jio, topped the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) 4G mobile data speed test in November, its 11th consecutive month at the pole position.

Jio clocked mobile data speed (download) of 25.6 Mbps during November, which is also its highest so far in 2017 calendar year, the latest Trai data showed.

Jio recorded data speed of 17.4 Mbps, 16.5 Mbps, 18.5 Mbps, 19.1 Mbps, 18.8 Mbps, 18.7 Mbps, 18.4 Mbps, 18.4 Mbps, 21.9 Mbps and 21.8 Mbps during January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September and October, respectively.

Bharti Airtel recorded a speed of 9.8 Mbps, which although trails Jio’s by a huge margin is the company’s best performance since September. The operator had clocked speeds of 7.5 Mbps and 9.3 Mbps in September and October, respectively.

Vodafone India followed Bharti. It bettered its performance in November, albeit marginally, to 10 Mbps. It had clocked speeds of 8.7 Mbps and 9.9 Mbps during September and October, respectively.

The performance of Idea Cellular is disappointing. Its mobile data speed has been deteriorating consistently since April. It clocked data speed of 7 Mbps in November, which is also its lowest so far in 2017.

Idea had registered speed of 13.7 Mbps, 11.7 Mbps, 9.5 Mbps, 8.9 Mbps, 8.8 Mbps, 8.6 Mbps and 8.1 Mbps during April, May, June, July, August, September and October, respectively.