Jio prime membership renewal: Good news! Its ‘free’ for existing customers; must know details here

Jio prime membership renewal: Here’s a good news for existing customers of Reliance Jio. The news is particularly for those customers who had subscribed to the exclusive prime membership benefits till March 31, 2018. These customers were concerned about what will happen after March 31, 2018. Now, the company has announced these customers will get another year of complimentary Prime benefits at no additional fee (limited period offer).

In order to avail the benefit, existing subscribers are required to express interest to get a complimentary membership for the next 12 months through MyJio app. Currently, there are over 175 million Jio Prime members.

For new Jio users (on or after April 2018), the Jio Prime membership will continue to be available at an annual membership fee of Rs 99. “The continued availability of the Jio Prime Membership to new subscribers reiterates Jio’s commitment to deliver a differentiated Digital Life experience to Indians and will propel this into the world’s largest loyalty programme,” the company said.

The Prime subscription was announced in February, 2017. Priced at Rs. 99 for the whole year, the service provides users additional data at the same prices compared to non-Prime members. Initially, it was an opt-in service, however, the membership fee was later automatically added to the recharge cost when a user tried to purchase a pack. In a way, Jio membership is effectively mandatory for users.

To get another year of complimentary membership from Reliance Jio,Go to google play store and download MyJio app. In the app, you will be able to see the ‘Get Now’ tab on a banner which reads, ‘Congratulations! Extend JioPrime for a year, FREE’. Tap on it button. After this, you will be redirected to the page where you can raise a request for availing free Prime membership. Now, you are subscribed to the Jio Prime Membership for one more year.

However, if you are not a Jio Prime member, you can also enroll yourself in the plan.