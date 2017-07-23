Jio Phone: Can you use WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook on Reliance 4G feature feature phone? All questions answered here

After Jio phone was launched, consumers are eager to find out the answers of many questions.

It has been 2 days since Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani took everyone by suprise by launching Jio phone at an effective price of Rs 0. But, still there are several questions doing the rounds on the internet. A huge number of users are curious to know whether they will be able to use WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook on the Reliance Jio feature phone. According to Youtuber Technical Guruji, as of now there is no facility to use WhatsApp on Reliance Jio phone. However, YouTube and Facebook apps will be available on the Reliance Jio feature phone. The wealthiest man in India, Mukesh Ambani on Friday had announced the launch of Jio phone, offering life long free voice calls bundled with 4G data streaming at an effective price of zero.

The phone, targeted at 50 crore feature phone users in the country, will be available for pre-booking from August 24 on payment of a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. This deposit will be refunded after 36 months on return of the phone, he said, adding that the price of the phone will be effectively zero. The JioPhone will be available for user testing in beta mode from August 15 and for pre-booking from August 24.

<iframe width=”100%” height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/KR8DP9GNORY” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Out of the 78 crore phones in India, Ambani said, 50 crore are feature phones that cannot be used for Internet or data purposes. The new JioPhone will give an affordable device to these 50 crore users and end digital exclusion in India.