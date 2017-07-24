Jio Phone booking: Interested in buying Reliance 4G feature handset? Jio.com asks to share details to get back to you

The much awaited Jio Phone is here! And, everyone is talking about it.

The much awaited Jio Phone is here! And, everyone is talking about it. After Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani launched Jio Phone last Friday, everyone is eager to know how to buy the Reliance Jio 4G feature phone. Jio has updated its website for the people who are interested in buying the Jio Phone. Jio updated its website with ‘Keep Me Posted’ page. The page says, “Introducing India Ka Smartphone JioPhone”. It is the first step to register your interest. When you click on Keep Me Posted tab, it will show you a form. The form says, “Register Interest, Share your details with us and we will get back to you.”

The form asks you to fill First name, last name, email and phone number. Also, it says, ” We hate spam and promise to keep your data safe.” Moreover, it asks you to tick ‘I accept terms & conditions’ box. Once you fill correct details, it will say, “Thank you for registering interest!”. After this, you will get an email from Jio. The email reads, “Greetings from Jio! Thank you for your interest. We have received your details and our team will contact you shortly. Thank You, Team Jio.”

About Jio phone

JioPhone will be available for user testing in beta form from August 15 and for pre-booking from August 24. JioPhone will be physically available to those who have pre-booked, on a first come first serve basis, September onwards. The company will make available 5 million phones every week and manufacture all JioPhones in India from last quarter of this year.

It was an honour for the young directors at Jio to unveil #JioPhone, made by young Indians, for India. #RILAGM2017 pic.twitter.com/WCz6TW17rR — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 22, 2017

JioPhone will have an effective price of Rs 0 as buyers will be able to get the device for a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. The deposit will be refunded after 36 months on the return of the phone. Voice calling will be free for life while unlimited data packs will cost Rs 153 a month on the device.